Coastline Trust Co Sells 185 Shares of Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD)

Coastline Trust Co trimmed its position in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD – Free Report) by 3.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,138 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 185 shares during the period. Coastline Trust Co’s holdings in Air Products and Chemicals were worth $1,407,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 8,068 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,209,000 after acquiring an additional 333 shares in the last quarter. Welch Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. Welch Group LLC now owns 1,068 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $292,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 63,921 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $17,502,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. grew its holdings in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 43.7% in the fourth quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. now owns 1,016 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $278,000 after acquiring an additional 309 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Monte Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Monte Financial Group LLC now owns 15,279 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $4,184,000 after acquiring an additional 161 shares in the last quarter. 81.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

APD has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Seaport Res Ptn downgraded Air Products and Chemicals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. Mizuho dropped their price objective on Air Products and Chemicals from $304.00 to $295.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. UBS Group downgraded Air Products and Chemicals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $328.00 to $241.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Air Products and Chemicals in a research note on Friday, March 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $279.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Air Products and Chemicals from $295.00 to $270.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Air Products and Chemicals presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $280.29.

Air Products and Chemicals Trading Down 1.5 %

Air Products and Chemicals stock opened at $239.84 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $53.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.89, a PEG ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.81. Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $212.24 and a fifty-two week high of $307.71. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $238.71 and its 200-day moving average price is $262.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a current ratio of 1.81.

Air Products and Chemicals (NYSE:APD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 5th. The basic materials company reported $2.82 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.00 by ($0.18). The firm had revenue of $3 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.20 billion. Air Products and Chemicals had a return on equity of 16.84% and a net margin of 18.82%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.64 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. will post 12.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Air Products and Chemicals Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 1st will be issued a $1.77 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 28th. This represents a $7.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.95%. This is a boost from Air Products and Chemicals’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.75. Air Products and Chemicals’s dividend payout ratio is presently 67.56%.

Air Products and Chemicals Profile

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc provides atmospheric gases, process and specialty gases, equipment, and related services in the Americas, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, India, and internationally. The company produces atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, and argon; process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, and syngas; and specialty gases for customers in various industries, including refining, chemical, manufacturing, electronics, energy production, medical, food, and metals.

