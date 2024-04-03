Coastline Trust Co Sells 3,240 Shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:IEMG)

Coastline Trust Co lowered its holdings in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:IEMG – Free Report) by 33.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,455 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,240 shares during the period. Coastline Trust Co’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $326,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. MAS Advisors LLC raised its stake in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 3.9% in the first quarter. MAS Advisors LLC now owns 30,239 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,705,000 after purchasing an additional 1,122 shares in the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. raised its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 15,167 shares of the company’s stock valued at $843,000 after buying an additional 282 shares in the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 15.9% during the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 21,970 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,220,000 after acquiring an additional 3,020 shares during the period. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 15.1% during the 1st quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 7,574 shares of the company’s stock worth $421,000 after acquiring an additional 994 shares during the period. Finally, High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 8.7% during the 1st quarter. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC now owns 30,276 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,676,000 after acquiring an additional 2,411 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA IEMG opened at $51.84 on Wednesday. iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a fifty-two week low of $45.57 and a fifty-two week high of $52.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $75.17 billion, a PE ratio of 12.26 and a beta of 0.75. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $50.46 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $49.22.

iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Profile

The iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (IEMG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI Emerging Markets IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of emerging-market firms, covering 99% of market capitalization. IEMG was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

