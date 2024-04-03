Coastline Trust Co Sells 6,003 Shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP)

Coastline Trust Co trimmed its holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP – Free Report) by 50.7% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 5,842 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 6,003 shares during the quarter. Coastline Trust Co’s holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF were worth $628,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Fortis Group Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Life Planning Partners Inc purchased a new stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:TIP opened at $106.68 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $106.77 and its 200 day moving average is $105.64. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $101.74 and a fifty-two week high of $111.26.

About iShares TIPS Bond ETF

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

