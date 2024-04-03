Codexis, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDXS) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Codexis, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDXS – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,290,000 shares, a drop of 9.8% from the February 29th total of 2,540,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 631,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.6 days.

Codexis Stock Down 4.4 %

Shares of Codexis stock traded down $0.15 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $3.33. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 380,174 shares, compared to its average volume of 611,965. Codexis has a 52-week low of $1.45 and a 52-week high of $4.91. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $3.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.59. The company has a market cap of $234.10 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.02 and a beta of 2.01.

Codexis (NASDAQ:CDXS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The biotechnology company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.18. Codexis had a negative net margin of 108.69% and a negative return on equity of 47.58%. The business had revenue of $26.56 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.73 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Codexis will post -0.6 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently commented on CDXS shares. StockNews.com raised Codexis to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 5th. Benchmark upgraded shares of Codexis from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $6.80.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Codexis

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CDXS. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in Codexis by 156.6% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 6,276 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 3,830 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Codexis in the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in Codexis in the first quarter worth about $33,000. Sei Investments Co. bought a new position in shares of Codexis in the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Wolverine Trading LLC bought a new position in shares of Codexis in the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. 78.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Codexis

Codexis, Inc discovers, develops, and sells enzymes and other proteins. The company operates through two segments, Performance Enzymes and Novel Biotherapeutics. It offers biocatalyst products and services. The company also provides biocatalyst screening and protein engineering services. In addition, it offers CodeEvolver, a technology platform, which helps in developing and delivering biocatalysts that perform chemical transformations and enhance the efficiency and productivity of manufacturing processes.

