Coeur Mining (NYSE:CDE) Shares Gap Up to $3.77

Coeur Mining, Inc. (NYSE:CDE – Get Free Report)’s stock price gapped up before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $3.77, but opened at $4.10. Coeur Mining shares last traded at $4.16, with a volume of 4,012,412 shares changing hands.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on CDE shares. National Bank Financial restated an “outperform spec market weight” rating on shares of Coeur Mining in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Raymond James reduced their target price on Coeur Mining from $4.00 to $3.75 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $3.79.

Coeur Mining Trading Down 0.5 %

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.98 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a current ratio of 0.92.

Coeur Mining (NYSE:CDE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The basic materials company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $262.10 million for the quarter. Coeur Mining had a negative net margin of 12.62% and a negative return on equity of 7.79%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Coeur Mining, Inc. will post -0.05 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CDE. Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in Coeur Mining by 6.4% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 50,555 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $225,000 after purchasing an additional 3,050 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. raised its holdings in Coeur Mining by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 130,408 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $396,000 after purchasing an additional 3,343 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System raised its holdings in Coeur Mining by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 98,725 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $322,000 after purchasing an additional 3,899 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its holdings in Coeur Mining by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 247,169 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $806,000 after purchasing an additional 4,175 shares during the period. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in Coeur Mining by 25.3% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 22,225 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 4,487 shares during the period. 63.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Coeur Mining, Inc explores for precious metals in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company primarily explores for gold, silver, zinc, and lead properties. It markets and sells its concentrates to third-party customers, smelters, under off-take agreements. The company was formerly known as Coeur d'Alene Mines Corporation and changed its name to Coeur Mining, Inc in May 2013.

