Cohen & Steers Closed-End Opportunity Fund, Inc. (NYSE:FOF) Short Interest Update

Cohen & Steers Closed-End Opportunity Fund, Inc. (NYSE:FOF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 59,500 shares, a growth of 8.2% from the February 29th total of 55,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 58,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.0 days.

Cohen & Steers Closed-End Opportunity Fund Price Performance

Shares of NYSE FOF traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $11.47. The company had a trading volume of 47,577 shares, compared to its average volume of 58,253. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.39 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.96. Cohen & Steers Closed-End Opportunity Fund has a one year low of $9.59 and a one year high of $11.75.

Cohen & Steers Closed-End Opportunity Fund Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 11th will be issued a $0.087 dividend. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 11th.

Insider Buying and Selling at Cohen & Steers Closed-End Opportunity Fund

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Cohen & Steers Closed-End Opportunity Fund

In other news, Portfolio Manager Jeffrey Palma purchased 4,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 27th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $11.11 per share, with a total value of $49,995.00. Following the purchase, the portfolio manager now directly owns 9,046 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $100,501.06. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of FOF. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Cohen & Steers Closed-End Opportunity Fund during the first quarter worth approximately $35,000. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Cohen & Steers Closed-End Opportunity Fund in the third quarter valued at approximately $105,000. Ancora Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Cohen & Steers Closed-End Opportunity Fund by 876.0% in the first quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 9,760 shares of the company’s stock valued at $130,000 after buying an additional 8,760 shares in the last quarter. SFI Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Cohen & Steers Closed-End Opportunity Fund by 14.1% in the first quarter. SFI Advisors LLC now owns 12,084 shares of the company’s stock valued at $132,000 after buying an additional 1,496 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EP Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cohen & Steers Closed-End Opportunity Fund in the third quarter valued at approximately $147,000.

Cohen & Steers Closed-End Opportunity Fund Company Profile

Cohen & Steers Closed-End Opportunity Fund, Inc is a close-ended fund of funds launched by Cohen & Steers Inc It is managed by Cohen & Steers Capital Management, Inc The fund invests in funds investing in public equity markets. It also invests in funds investing in convertible securities, preferred securities, high yield securities and real estate, energy, utility, and other equity or income-oriented strategies.

Featured Stories

