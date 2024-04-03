Cohen & Steers Closed-End Opportunity Fund, Inc. (NYSE:FOF) Short Interest Update

Cohen & Steers Closed-End Opportunity Fund, Inc. (NYSE:FOF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 59,500 shares, a growth of 8.2% from the February 29th total of 55,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 58,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.0 days.
Cohen & Steers Closed-End Opportunity Fund Price Performance
Shares of NYSE FOF traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $11.47. The company had a trading volume of 47,577 shares, compared to its average volume of 58,253. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.39 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.96. Cohen & Steers Closed-End Opportunity Fund has a one year low of $9.59 and a one year high of $11.75.
Cohen & Steers Closed-End Opportunity Fund Announces Dividend
The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 11th will be issued a $0.087 dividend. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 11th.
Insider Buying and Selling at Cohen & Steers Closed-End Opportunity Fund
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Cohen & Steers Closed-End Opportunity Fund
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of FOF. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Cohen & Steers Closed-End Opportunity Fund during the first quarter worth approximately $35,000. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Cohen & Steers Closed-End Opportunity Fund in the third quarter valued at approximately $105,000. Ancora Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Cohen & Steers Closed-End Opportunity Fund by 876.0% in the first quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 9,760 shares of the company’s stock valued at $130,000 after buying an additional 8,760 shares in the last quarter. SFI Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Cohen & Steers Closed-End Opportunity Fund by 14.1% in the first quarter. SFI Advisors LLC now owns 12,084 shares of the company’s stock valued at $132,000 after buying an additional 1,496 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EP Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cohen & Steers Closed-End Opportunity Fund in the third quarter valued at approximately $147,000.
Cohen & Steers Closed-End Opportunity Fund Company Profile
Cohen & Steers Closed-End Opportunity Fund, Inc is a close-ended fund of funds launched by Cohen & Steers Inc It is managed by Cohen & Steers Capital Management, Inc The fund invests in funds investing in public equity markets. It also invests in funds investing in convertible securities, preferred securities, high yield securities and real estate, energy, utility, and other equity or income-oriented strategies.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Cohen & Steers Closed-End Opportunity Fund
- How to Know Which Cryptocurrency to Buy: A Guide for Investors
- What is a Bull Market? Key Information about Bull Markets
- What Investors Need to Know to Beat the Market
- Akebia Therapeutics Surges on FDA Approval for Anemia Treatment
- How to Buy Cheap Stocks Step by Step
- Dave & Buster’s Stock Value Is Unleashed, Not Too Late To Get In
Receive News & Ratings for Cohen & Steers Closed-End Opportunity Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cohen & Steers Closed-End Opportunity Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.