Coherus BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRS) Short Interest Update

Coherus BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRS – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 25,910,000 shares, a growth of 7.1% from the February 29th total of 24,200,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 5,770,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.5 days.
Analyst Ratings Changes
CHRS has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on shares of Coherus BioSciences from $11.00 to $9.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Truist Financial cut their target price on Coherus BioSciences from $12.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Finally, HC Wainwright dropped their price target on Coherus BioSciences from $13.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $9.29.
Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Coherus BioSciences
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Coherus BioSciences
Coherus BioSciences Price Performance
Coherus BioSciences stock traded up $0.12 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $2.48. The company had a trading volume of 1,622,743 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,220,582. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.39 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.68. The company has a market capitalization of $279.52 million, a P/E ratio of -0.92 and a beta of 0.54. Coherus BioSciences has a 1 year low of $1.43 and a 1 year high of $8.65.
About Coherus BioSciences
Coherus BioSciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the biosimilar and immuno-oncology market primarily in the United States. The company provides UDENYCA, a biosimilar to Neulasta, a long-acting granulocyte-colony stimulating factor; and CIMERLI, a biosimilar to Lucentis, a biosimilar product interchangeable with Lucentis for the treatment of neovascular age-related macular degeneration, macular edema following retinal vein occlusion, diabetic macular edema, diabetic retinopathy, and myopic choroidal neovascularization in the United States.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Coherus BioSciences
- Energy and Oil Stocks Explained
- What is a Bull Market? Key Information about Bull Markets
- Insider Buying Explained: What Investors Need to Know
- Akebia Therapeutics Surges on FDA Approval for Anemia Treatment
- What is the FTSE 100 index?
- Dave & Buster’s Stock Value Is Unleashed, Not Too Late To Get In
Receive News & Ratings for Coherus BioSciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coherus BioSciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.