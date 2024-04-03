Coherus BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRS) Short Interest Update

Coherus BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRS – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 25,910,000 shares, a growth of 7.1% from the February 29th total of 24,200,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 5,770,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.5 days.

CHRS has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on shares of Coherus BioSciences from $11.00 to $9.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Truist Financial cut their target price on Coherus BioSciences from $12.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Finally, HC Wainwright dropped their price target on Coherus BioSciences from $13.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $9.29.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CHRS. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in shares of Coherus BioSciences by 1,461.0% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,404 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 2,250 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Coherus BioSciences by 136.1% during the 2nd quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 3,891 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 2,243 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Coherus BioSciences by 55.0% during the 3rd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 4,223 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 1,498 shares during the period. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Coherus BioSciences during the first quarter worth $66,000. Finally, Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC acquired a new position in Coherus BioSciences in the third quarter valued at $39,000. 72.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Coherus BioSciences stock traded up $0.12 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $2.48. The company had a trading volume of 1,622,743 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,220,582. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.39 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.68. The company has a market capitalization of $279.52 million, a P/E ratio of -0.92 and a beta of 0.54. Coherus BioSciences has a 1 year low of $1.43 and a 1 year high of $8.65.

Coherus BioSciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the biosimilar and immuno-oncology market primarily in the United States. The company provides UDENYCA, a biosimilar to Neulasta, a long-acting granulocyte-colony stimulating factor; and CIMERLI, a biosimilar to Lucentis, a biosimilar product interchangeable with Lucentis for the treatment of neovascular age-related macular degeneration, macular edema following retinal vein occlusion, diabetic macular edema, diabetic retinopathy, and myopic choroidal neovascularization in the United States.

