Colonial River Wealth Management LLC Invests $219,000 in Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR)

Colonial River Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund acquired 1,628 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $219,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA raised its stake in Digital Realty Trust by 528.6% during the 4th quarter. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA now owns 220 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. Operose Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Digital Realty Trust during the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. ZRC Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Digital Realty Trust during the 4th quarter worth $33,000. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in Digital Realty Trust during the 4th quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC raised its stake in Digital Realty Trust by 156.1% during the 1st quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 274 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 167 shares in the last quarter. 99.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Digital Realty Trust

In other Digital Realty Trust news, Director Jean F. H. P. Mandeville sold 3,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.50, for a total value of $494,700.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 8,413 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,224,091.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

Digital Realty Trust Stock Down 1.5 %

Digital Realty Trust Dividend Announcement

DLR stock opened at $139.75 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $43.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.05, a P/E/G ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 0.54. Digital Realty Trust, Inc. has a 52 week low of $86.33 and a 52 week high of $154.18. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $143.00 and its 200 day moving average price is $134.39. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th were issued a $1.22 dividend. This represents a $4.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.49%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 14th. Digital Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 164.31%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently commented on DLR. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $140.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $154.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $144.00 price objective on shares of Digital Realty Trust in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $145.00 to $158.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 18th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Digital Realty Trust currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $142.00.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Digital Realty Trust

Digital Realty Trust Company Profile

Digital Realty brings companies and data together by delivering the full spectrum of data center, colocation, and interconnection solutions. PlatformDIGITAL, the company's global data center platform, provides customers with a secure data meeting place and a proven Pervasive Datacenter Architecture (PDx) solution methodology for powering innovation and efficiently managing Data Gravity challenges.

