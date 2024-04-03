Colonial River Wealth Management LLC Lowers Stock Position in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

Colonial River Wealth Management LLC lowered its position in shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Free Report) by 76.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 229 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 725 shares during the quarter. Colonial River Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $256,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. BKM Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Broadcom in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Bollard Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Broadcom in the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. Rise Advisors LLC raised its position in Broadcom by 76.5% in the 3rd quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 30 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 13 shares during the last quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Broadcom in the 3rd quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO purchased a new position in Broadcom in the 3rd quarter worth about $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.43% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

AVGO has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $1,100.00 target price on shares of Broadcom in a research report on Monday, December 11th. Susquehanna boosted their price target on Broadcom from $1,400.00 to $1,550.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. TD Cowen upgraded Broadcom from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $1,400.00 to $1,500.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 21st. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and set a $1,500.00 price target (up from $1,100.00) on shares of Broadcom in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price target on Broadcom from $1,450.00 to $1,550.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Broadcom has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $1,230.18.

Broadcom Stock Down 0.9 %

Shares of AVGO opened at $1,338.76 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $620.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 1.25. Broadcom Inc. has a 1 year low of $601.29 and a 1 year high of $1,438.17. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $1,282.61 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1,078.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.24.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 7th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $10.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $8.95 by $2.04. The business had revenue of $11.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.79 billion. Broadcom had a return on equity of 47.71% and a net margin of 29.93%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $9.83 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Broadcom Inc. will post 36.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Broadcom Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 21st were issued a dividend of $5.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 20th. This represents a $21.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.57%. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 77.84%.

Insider Activity at Broadcom

In related news, insider Mark David Brazeal sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,318.97, for a total transaction of $3,297,425.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 46,974 shares in the company, valued at approximately $61,957,296.78. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, insider Mark David Brazeal sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,318.97, for a total transaction of $3,297,425.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 46,974 shares in the company, valued at approximately $61,957,296.78. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Kenneth Hao sold 9,160 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,388.13, for a total value of $12,715,270.80. Following the sale, the director now owns 45 shares in the company, valued at approximately $62,465.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 22,310 shares of company stock worth $29,405,117. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Broadcom Profile

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

