Colonial River Wealth Management LLC Makes New Investment in FIGS, Inc. (NYSE:FIGS)

Colonial River Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of FIGS, Inc. (NYSE:FIGS – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 15,270 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $106,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of FIGS in the first quarter valued at about $51,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in shares of FIGS by 86.8% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,614 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 2,144 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new stake in shares of FIGS in the first quarter valued at about $101,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of FIGS in the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in shares of FIGS in the first quarter valued at about $143,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.21% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at FIGS

In other news, CFO Daniella Turenshine sold 4,201 shares of FIGS stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.08, for a total transaction of $25,542.08. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 429,821 shares in the company, valued at $2,613,311.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, insider Heather L. Hasson sold 27,547 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.93, for a total value of $163,353.71. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 499,308 shares in the company, valued at $2,960,896.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Daniella Turenshine sold 4,201 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.08, for a total transaction of $25,542.08. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 429,821 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,613,311.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 53,535 shares of company stock worth $311,528 over the last ninety days. 21.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have recently weighed in on FIGS shares. Bank of America reaffirmed an “underperform” rating and issued a $4.50 target price (down previously from $8.50) on shares of FIGS in a report on Tuesday. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of FIGS from $7.00 to $5.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Telsey Advisory Group cut shares of FIGS from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $11.00 to $6.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. Oppenheimer cut shares of FIGS from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 8th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on shares of FIGS from $6.75 to $4.85 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $5.87.

FIGS Trading Down 7.4 %

Shares of FIGS opened at $4.49 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $762.90 million, a P/E ratio of 40.82, a PEG ratio of 3.50 and a beta of 1.48. FIGS, Inc. has a 12-month low of $4.43 and a 12-month high of $8.84. The company has a 50-day moving average of $5.60 and a two-hundred day moving average of $6.15.

FIGS (NYSE:FIGS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $144.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $149.09 million. FIGS had a net margin of 4.15% and a return on equity of 6.72%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.05 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that FIGS, Inc. will post 0.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

FIGS Profile

FIGS, Inc operates as a direct-to-consumer healthcare apparel and lifestyle company in the United States and internationally. It designs and sells healthcare apparel and scrubwear and non-scrubwear offerings, such as outerwear, underscrubs, footwear, compression socks, lab coats, loungewear, and other apparel.

Featured Articles

