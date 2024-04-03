Colonial River Wealth Management LLC Makes New Investment in PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM)

Colonial River Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm bought 3,989 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $412,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in PHM. Clear Street Markets LLC grew its holdings in shares of PulteGroup by 90.9% during the 1st quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 441 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares during the period. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new stake in shares of PulteGroup in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC bought a new stake in shares of PulteGroup in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. West Tower Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of PulteGroup in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Arlington Trust Co LLC bought a new stake in shares of PulteGroup in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.90% of the company’s stock.

NYSE PHM opened at $114.20 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $108.84 and its 200-day moving average price is $95.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.73, a PEG ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.86. PulteGroup, Inc. has a 1-year low of $57.26 and a 1-year high of $121.07.

PulteGroup ( NYSE:PHM Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The construction company reported $3.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.21 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $4.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.47 billion. PulteGroup had a return on equity of 25.97% and a net margin of 16.20%. The company’s revenue was down 15.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.63 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that PulteGroup, Inc. will post 11.78 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 15th were paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.70%. PulteGroup’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 6.81%.

PulteGroup announced that its board has approved a stock repurchase program on Tuesday, January 30th that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.50 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the construction company to repurchase up to 6.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Citigroup cut PulteGroup from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $87.00 to $113.00 in a research report on Monday, January 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on PulteGroup from $91.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 11th. Barclays boosted their price target on PulteGroup from $120.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Raymond James boosted their price target on PulteGroup from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 5th. Finally, UBS Group cut PulteGroup from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $93.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $104.87.

In other news, VP Brien P. O’meara sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.09, for a total value of $206,180.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 15,389 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,586,452.01. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.75% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

PulteGroup, Inc, through its subsidiaries, primarily engages in the homebuilding business in the United States. It acquires and develops land primarily for residential purposes; and constructs housing on such land. The company also offers various home designs, including single-family detached, townhomes, condominiums, and duplexes under the Centex, Pulte Homes, Del Webb, DiVosta Homes, John Wieland Homes and Neighborhoods, and American West brand names.

