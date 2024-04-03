Colonial River Wealth Management LLC Takes $206,000 Position in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

Colonial River Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 924 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $206,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Orion Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies in the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 85.4% in the 3rd quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC now owns 152 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies in the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies in the 3rd quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, True Wealth Design LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies in the 4th quarter worth about $42,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.06% of the company’s stock.

Lowe’s Companies Price Performance

LOW stock opened at $244.45 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $234.79 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $216.53. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a one year low of $181.85 and a one year high of $262.49. The stock has a market cap of $139.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.13.

Lowe’s Companies Dividend Announcement

Lowe’s Companies ( NYSE:LOW Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 27th. The home improvement retailer reported $1.77 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.68 by $0.09. Lowe’s Companies had a net margin of 8.94% and a negative return on equity of 51.42%. The firm had revenue of $18.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.47 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.28 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 12.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 8th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 24th will be issued a dividend of $1.10 per share. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.80%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 23rd. Lowe’s Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.43%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $250.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. Robert W. Baird raised shares of Lowe’s Companies from an “average” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $250.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. DA Davidson reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $270.00 price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a report on Wednesday, March 27th. Gordon Haskett lowered shares of Lowe’s Companies from an “accumulate” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $245.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $190.00 to $246.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. Fifteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $252.33.

Lowe’s Companies Company Profile

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It also provides home improvement products, such as appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, lawn and garden, lumber, kitchens and bath, tools, paint, millwork, hardware, flooring, rough plumbing, building materials, décor, and electrical.

