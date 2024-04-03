Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) Shares Purchased by Factory Mutual Insurance Co.

Factory Mutual Insurance Co. boosted its holdings in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Free Report) by 10.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,095,000 shares of the cable giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 103,200 shares during the quarter. Factory Mutual Insurance Co.’s holdings in Comcast were worth $48,016,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of CMCSA. NewSquare Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Comcast by 94.1% during the third quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 623 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 302 shares during the period. Leith Wheeler Investment Counsel Ltd. boosted its position in Comcast by 299.1% during the 4th quarter. Leith Wheeler Investment Counsel Ltd. now owns 634,727 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 475,675 shares during the period. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Comcast during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. acquired a new position in Comcast during the 3rd quarter worth $33,000. Finally, First Personal Financial Services acquired a new position in Comcast during the 3rd quarter worth $39,000. 84.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Comcast stock traded down $0.23 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $41.58. The stock had a trading volume of 2,698,588 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,915,385. The company has a market capitalization of $165.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.19, a P/E/G ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 0.98. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $43.04 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $43.13. Comcast Co. has a 52 week low of $36.38 and a 52 week high of $47.46. The company has a current ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14.

Comcast ( NASDAQ:CMCSA Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The cable giant reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $31.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.41 billion. Comcast had a return on equity of 19.75% and a net margin of 12.66%. Sell-side analysts predict that Comcast Co. will post 4.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 24th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 3rd will be given a $0.31 dividend. This is an increase from Comcast’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 2nd. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.98%. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.18%.

In related news, President Michael J. Cavanagh sold 114,749 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.10, for a total transaction of $5,289,928.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 1.18% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

CMCSA has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Evercore ISI reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $50.00 price target on shares of Comcast in a research report on Tuesday, March 26th. Pivotal Research boosted their target price on Comcast from $55.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. Redburn Atlantic lowered Comcast from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $50.00 to $44.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Comcast from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on Comcast from $51.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $49.68.

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Residential Connectivity & Platforms, Business Services Connectivity, Media, Studios, and Theme Parks segments. The Residential Connectivity & Platforms segment provides residential broadband and wireless connectivity services, residential and business video services, sky-branded entertainment television networks, and advertising.

