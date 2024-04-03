Compass Minerals International (NYSE:CMP) Shares Down 2.7%

Shares of Compass Minerals International, Inc. (NYSE:CMP – Get Free Report) fell 2.7% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $14.20 and last traded at $14.27. 19,376 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the average session volume of 718,295 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.66.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently commented on CMP. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Compass Minerals International from $24.00 to $21.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 9th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on shares of Compass Minerals International from $25.00 to $20.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 26th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on shares of Compass Minerals International from $75.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 11th. Finally, Loop Capital downgraded shares of Compass Minerals International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $29.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Monday, March 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $34.40.

Get Compass Minerals International alerts:

Get Our Latest Research Report on CMP

Compass Minerals International Stock Down 1.0 %

The company’s fifty day moving average price is $20.54 and its 200 day moving average price is $23.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98, a current ratio of 3.07 and a quick ratio of 1.15.

Compass Minerals International (NYSE:CMP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The basic materials company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by ($0.19). Compass Minerals International had a positive return on equity of 4.56% and a negative net margin of 4.97%. The company had revenue of $341.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $352.84 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Compass Minerals International, Inc. will post 0.2 EPS for the current year.

Compass Minerals International Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 11th were issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 8th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.14%. Compass Minerals International’s dividend payout ratio is currently -41.10%.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Joseph E. Reece acquired 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $21.24 per share, with a total value of $106,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 16,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $339,840. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 1.52% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Compass Minerals International

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Peoples Bank KS bought a new stake in shares of Compass Minerals International during the 3rd quarter worth $30,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Compass Minerals International by 156.5% during the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,239 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 756 shares during the period. Quarry LP acquired a new position in Compass Minerals International during the 1st quarter valued at $39,000. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Compass Minerals International during the 3rd quarter valued at $58,000. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Compass Minerals International during the 1st quarter valued at $64,000. 99.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Compass Minerals International

(Get Free Report)

Compass Minerals International, Inc, provides essential minerals in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Salt and Plant Nutrition. The Salt segment produces, markets, and sells sodium chloride and magnesium chloride, including rock salt, mechanically and solar evaporated salt, and brine and flake magnesium chloride products; and purchases potassium chloride and calcium chloride to sell as finished products or to blend with sodium chloride to produce specialty products.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Compass Minerals International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Compass Minerals International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.