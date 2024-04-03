Comstock Holding Companies (NASDAQ:CHCI) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Comstock Holding Companies (NASDAQ:CHCI – Free Report) in a report published on Sunday morning. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the construction company’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet downgraded shares of Comstock Holding Companies from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a report on Tuesday, March 12th.

Comstock Holding Companies Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:CHCI opened at $5.22 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $4.79 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.56. Comstock Holding Companies has a one year low of $3.47 and a one year high of $6.54. The company has a market cap of $51.21 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.87 and a beta of 0.85.

Comstock Holding Companies (NASDAQ:CHCI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 21st. The construction company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Comstock Holding Companies had a net margin of 17.41% and a return on equity of 23.57%. The company had revenue of $11.02 million during the quarter.

Institutional Trading of Comstock Holding Companies

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of Comstock Holding Companies by 56.0% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 32,126 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $134,000 after acquiring an additional 11,526 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in Comstock Holding Companies by 22.9% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 31,441 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $134,000 after purchasing an additional 5,849 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in Comstock Holding Companies by 3.8% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 159,464 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $668,000 after purchasing an additional 5,800 shares during the last quarter. 6.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Comstock Holding Companies Company Profile

Comstock Holding Companies, Inc operates as a real estate asset manager, developer, and operator of mixed-use and transit-oriented properties in the Washington, DC region. The company acquires, develops, operates, and sells residential, commercial, and mixed-use properties. It also provides various asset and property management, development and construction management, and other real estate services to its asset-owning clients, which include primarily of institutional real estate investors, high net worth family offices, and governmental bodies.

