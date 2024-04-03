Conagra Brands (CAG) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Conagra Brands (NYSE:CAG – Get Free Report) will issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, April 4th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.63 per share for the quarter. Conagra Brands has set its FY 2024 guidance at 2.600-2.650 EPS and its FY24 guidance at $2.60-2.65 EPS.Persons that wish to register for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.
Conagra Brands (NYSE:CAG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 4th. The company reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.03. Conagra Brands had a return on equity of 14.78% and a net margin of 8.09%. The business had revenue of $3.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.23 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.81 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect Conagra Brands to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.
Conagra Brands Stock Down 0.4 %
CAG stock opened at $29.56 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $28.48 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $28.31. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. Conagra Brands has a 1-year low of $25.16 and a 1-year high of $38.94. The stock has a market cap of $14.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.35, a P/E/G ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 0.41.
A number of research analysts have recently commented on CAG shares. Citigroup started coverage on Conagra Brands in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on Conagra Brands from $32.00 to $30.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Conagra Brands in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $31.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Evercore ISI lowered Conagra Brands from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and set a $32.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, December 11th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Conagra Brands currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $32.50.
Conagra Brands Company Profile
Conagra Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a consumer packaged goods food company primarily in the United States. The company operates through Grocery & Snacks, Refrigerated & Frozen, International, and Foodservice segments. The Grocery & Snacks segment primarily offers shelf stable food products through various retail channels.
