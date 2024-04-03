Conflux (CFX) 24 Hour Volume Reaches $85.70 Million

Conflux (CFX) traded up 1.9% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on April 3rd. During the last seven days, Conflux has traded 22.1% lower against the dollar. One Conflux coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.37 or 0.00000557 BTC on exchanges. Conflux has a total market capitalization of $1.41 billion and approximately $85.70 million worth of Conflux was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Conflux alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $65,989.91 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000278 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $606.38 or 0.00918904 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $100.06 or 0.00151631 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.91 or 0.00008952 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $30.35 or 0.00045989 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $123.72 or 0.00187484 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $34.24 or 0.00051880 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $87.21 or 0.00132163 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About Conflux

CFX is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Octopus hashing algorithm. Its launch date was October 25th, 2020. Conflux’s total supply is 4,986,305,668 coins and its circulating supply is 3,848,818,626 coins. Conflux’s official website is confluxnetwork.org. The Reddit community for Conflux is https://reddit.com/r/conflux_network and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Conflux’s official Twitter account is @conflux_network and its Facebook page is accessible here. Conflux’s official message board is confluxnetwork.medium.com.

Buying and Selling Conflux

According to CryptoCompare, “Conflux (CFX) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020. Users are able to generate CFX through the process of mining. Conflux has a current supply of 4,986,225,774.47 with 3,848,725,763.24 in circulation. The last known price of Conflux is 0.36703438 USD and is down -3.13 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 153 active market(s) with $109,617,793.38 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://confluxnetwork.org/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Conflux directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Conflux should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Conflux using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Conflux Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Conflux and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.