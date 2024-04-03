Consorcio ARA, S. A. B. de C. V. (OTCMKTS:CNRFF) Short Interest Update

Consorcio ARA, S. A. B. de C. V. (OTCMKTS:CNRFF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 54,100 shares, a drop of 6.6% from the February 29th total of 57,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 60,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.9 days.

Consorcio ARA, S. A. B. de C. V. Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS CNRFF opened at $0.20 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.21 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.20. Consorcio ARA, S. A. B. de C. V. has a 52-week low of $0.00 and a 52-week high of $0.25. The company has a current ratio of 4.75, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

About Consorcio ARA, S. A. B. de C. V.

Consorcio ARA, S. A. B. de C. V., together with its subsidiaries, designs, constructs, markets, and promotes low-income and middle-income residential housing developments in Mexico. It operates through Real Estate and Shopping Centers divisions. The company also builds, manages, and leases shopping centers, single centers, and mini-shopping centers.

