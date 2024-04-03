Consorcio ARA, S. A. B. de C. V. (OTCMKTS:CNRFF) Short Interest Update

Consorcio ARA, S. A. B. de C. V. (OTCMKTS:CNRFF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 54,100 shares, a drop of 6.6% from the February 29th total of 57,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 60,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.9 days.
Consorcio ARA, S. A. B. de C. V. Stock Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS CNRFF opened at $0.20 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.21 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.20. Consorcio ARA, S. A. B. de C. V. has a 52-week low of $0.00 and a 52-week high of $0.25. The company has a current ratio of 4.75, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.
About Consorcio ARA, S. A. B. de C. V.
