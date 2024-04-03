Constellation Reaches Self Reported Market Cap of $143.23 Million (DAG)

Constellation (DAG) traded 7.4% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on April 3rd. In the last week, Constellation has traded 0.4% higher against the dollar. Constellation has a market cap of $143.23 million and approximately $1.26 million worth of Constellation was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Constellation coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0617 or 0.00000094 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Constellation Coin Profile

Constellation’s genesis date was January 1st, 2018. Constellation’s total supply is 3,711,998,690 coins and its circulating supply is 2,320,488,685 coins. Constellation’s official Twitter account is @conste11ation and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Constellation is www.constellationnetwork.io. Constellation’s official message board is medium.com/constellationlabs. The Reddit community for Constellation is https://reddit.com/r/constellation and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Constellation Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Constellation is a protocol that employs a directed acyclic graph (DAG) architecture to achieve consensus theoretically capable of infinite scalability. Launched in 2017, Constellation’s goal is to enable secure big data processing and allow connection to external datasets through APIs. Its approach involves a serverless architecture to address common blockchain problems such as scalability and centralization. The DAG protocol, complemented by custom state channels, is designed to evolve smart contracts by integrating data sources into distributed ledger technology (DLT)​​. Constellation’s unique mission is to process big data with high scalability, easy integration, low transaction fees, and robust security. Its consensus model, proof-of-meme (PoM), rewards and selects nodes based on reputation. Its smart contracts run on a Java Virtual Machine (JVM), offering functionalities akin to Ethereum’s smart contracts but with more complex logic.”

