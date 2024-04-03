Contrasting Angel Oak Mortgage REIT (NYSE:AOMR) and SOHO China (OTCMKTS:SOHOF)

Angel Oak Mortgage REIT (NYSE:AOMR – Get Free Report) and SOHO China (OTCMKTS:SOHOF – Get Free Report) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, institutional ownership, dividends, risk, earnings, analyst recommendations and valuation.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

80.2% of Angel Oak Mortgage REIT shares are owned by institutional investors. 2.7% of Angel Oak Mortgage REIT shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings for Angel Oak Mortgage REIT and SOHO China, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Angel Oak Mortgage REIT 0 2 1 0 2.33 SOHO China 0 0 0 0 N/A

Volatility and Risk

Angel Oak Mortgage REIT currently has a consensus price target of $11.00, indicating a potential upside of 4.27%. Given Angel Oak Mortgage REIT’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Angel Oak Mortgage REIT is more favorable than SOHO China.

Angel Oak Mortgage REIT has a beta of 1.4, meaning that its share price is 40% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, SOHO China has a beta of -0.13, meaning that its share price is 113% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Angel Oak Mortgage REIT and SOHO China’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Angel Oak Mortgage REIT $95.95 million 2.75 $33.71 million $1.35 7.81 SOHO China N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Angel Oak Mortgage REIT has higher revenue and earnings than SOHO China.

Profitability

This table compares Angel Oak Mortgage REIT and SOHO China’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Angel Oak Mortgage REIT 35.14% -12.35% -1.24% SOHO China N/A N/A N/A

Summary

Angel Oak Mortgage REIT beats SOHO China on 7 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Angel Oak Mortgage REIT

Angel Oak Mortgage REIT, Inc., a real estate finance company, focuses on acquiring and investing in first lien non- qualified mortgage loans and other mortgage-related assets in the United States mortgage market. It offers investment securities; residential mortgage loans; and commercial mortgage loans. The company qualifies as a real estate investment trust for federal income tax purposes. It generally would not be subject to federal corporate income taxes if it distributes at least 90% of its taxable income to its stockholders. The company was incorporated in 2018 and is headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia.

About SOHO China

SOHO China Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the real estate development, and property leasing and management activities in the People's Republic of China. The company also operates serviced hotels. SOHO China Limited was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in Beijing, China.

