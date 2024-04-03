Core & Main (NYSE:CNM) Hits New 12-Month High at $58.88

Shares of Core & Main, Inc. (NYSE:CNM – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $58.88 and last traded at $58.54, with a volume of 123567 shares. The stock had previously closed at $57.77.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Loop Capital raised their target price on Core & Main from $58.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 20th. Barclays raised their target price on Core & Main from $49.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 20th. Citigroup raised their target price on Core & Main from $48.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Core & Main from $59.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 20th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on Core & Main from $42.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Core & Main has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $50.00.

Core & Main Stock Performance

The company has a market capitalization of $11.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 2.29 and a quick ratio of 1.30. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $48.05 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $39.32.

Core & Main (NYSE:CNM – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 19th. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34. Core & Main had a return on equity of 18.22% and a net margin of 5.54%. The company had revenue of $1.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.43 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.31 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Core & Main, Inc. will post 2.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other news, major shareholder Cd&R Investment Associates X, sold 22,675,728 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.12, for a total value of $864,398,751.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, major shareholder Cd&R Investment Associates X, sold 22,675,728 shares of Core & Main stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.12, for a total value of $864,398,751.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Stephen O. Leclair sold 150,000 shares of Core & Main stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.66, for a total value of $6,099,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 73,692 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,996,316.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 46,334,043 shares of company stock worth $1,836,262,410. 3.49% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Core & Main

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CNM. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Core & Main by 83.9% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 114,575 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,772,000 after purchasing an additional 52,285 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of Core & Main by 68.4% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 134,101 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,245,000 after buying an additional 54,460 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in shares of Core & Main during the 1st quarter worth about $1,208,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Core & Main in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $364,000. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Core & Main in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $58,000. 94.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Core & Main

Core & Main, Inc distributes water, wastewater, storm drainage, and fire protection products and related services to municipalities, private water companies, and professional contractors in the municipal, non-residential, and residential end markets in the United States. Its products portfolio include pipes, valves, hydrants, fittings, and other products and services; storm drainage products, such as corrugated piping systems, retention basins, inline drains, manholes, grates, geosynthetics, erosion control, and other related products; fire protection products, including fire protection pipes, and sprinkler heads and devices, as well as fabrication services; and meter products, such as smart meter products, meter sets, meter accessories, installation, software, and other services.

