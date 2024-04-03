Corrigan Financial Inc. Has $64.51 Million Stake in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

Corrigan Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Free Report) by 1.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 207,496 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,295 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Growth ETF makes up about 19.5% of Corrigan Financial Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its biggest holding. Corrigan Financial Inc. owned 0.06% of Vanguard Growth ETF worth $64,506,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of VUG. Merit Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 682,363 shares of the company’s stock worth $185,814,000 after purchasing an additional 12,224 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF by 14.9% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 801,455 shares of the company’s stock worth $218,244,000 after acquiring an additional 103,829 shares in the last quarter. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $723,000. Northstar Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Northstar Asset Management LLC now owns 24,660 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,715,000 after acquiring an additional 455 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Everett Harris & Co. CA increased its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Everett Harris & Co. CA now owns 56,833 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,668,000 after acquiring an additional 466 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Growth ETF Stock Performance

VUG traded up $1.65 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $343.51. 429,181 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 987,146. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $336.50 and a 200 day simple moving average of $307.86. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $242.98 and a 12-month high of $348.88. The company has a market cap of $112.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.60 and a beta of 1.11.

About Vanguard Growth ETF

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

