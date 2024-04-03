Corrigan Financial Inc. Has $9.72 Million Stock Holdings in SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:GWX)

Corrigan Financial Inc. grew its stake in shares of SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:GWX – Free Report) by 0.6% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 306,186 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,792 shares during the period. SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF comprises about 2.9% of Corrigan Financial Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest holding. Corrigan Financial Inc.’s holdings in SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF were worth $9,724,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF by 69.0% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 855 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 349 shares in the last quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF by 489.8% during the second quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 1,156 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 960 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF during the third quarter worth $38,000. Deutsche Bank AG purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF during the first quarter worth $48,000. Finally, Harbour Investments Inc. lifted its position in shares of SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF by 55.1% during the fourth quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 3,904 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,000 after acquiring an additional 1,387 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of GWX stock traded up $0.23 on Wednesday, reaching $32.30. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 27,118 shares, compared to its average volume of 84,671. SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $27.06 and a 12-month high of $32.61. The company has a market capitalization of $729.98 million, a P/E ratio of 10.66 and a beta of 0.96. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $31.43 and its 200-day simple moving average is $30.31.

SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible the total return performance of the S&P Developed Ex-U.S. Under USD2 Billion Index (the Index), an equity index based upon the world (excluding the United States) small-cap composite market. The Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that defines and measures the investable universe of publicly traded companies domiciled in developed countries outside the United States.

