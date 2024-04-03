Corrigan Financial Inc. Purchases 4,468 Shares of iShares Global REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:REET)

Corrigan Financial Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares Global REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:REET – Free Report) by 2.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 195,035 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,468 shares during the period. iShares Global REIT ETF comprises 1.4% of Corrigan Financial Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest position. Corrigan Financial Inc. owned 0.14% of iShares Global REIT ETF worth $4,716,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Trust Co. of Vermont bought a new position in shares of iShares Global REIT ETF during the third quarter valued at about $26,000. UMB Bank n.a. raised its stake in iShares Global REIT ETF by 1,339.6% in the third quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 2,001 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 1,862 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA bought a new position in iShares Global REIT ETF in the first quarter worth about $82,000. Retirement Group LLC bought a new position in iShares Global REIT ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $75,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in iShares Global REIT ETF by 74.5% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,412 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,000 after buying an additional 1,457 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Global REIT ETF alerts:

iShares Global REIT ETF Price Performance

REET stock traded up $0.02 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $23.08. The company had a trading volume of 259,145 shares, compared to its average volume of 700,105. iShares Global REIT ETF has a 52 week low of $19.69 and a 52 week high of $24.65. The company has a market cap of $3.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.16 and a beta of 0.93. The business has a 50 day moving average of $23.28 and a 200 day moving average of $22.60.

About iShares Global REIT ETF

The iShares Global REIT ETF (REET) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE EPRA Nareit Global REITs index, a global, market-cap-weighted index of firms involved in the ownership and operation of real estate. REET was launched on Jul 8, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding REET? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Global REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:REET – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Global REIT ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Global REIT ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.