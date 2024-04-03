Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) Stock Position Lowered by Addenda Capital Inc.

Addenda Capital Inc. lessened its position in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Free Report) by 7.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 17,916 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 1,378 shares during the period. Addenda Capital Inc.’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $12,054,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 1.0% during the third quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 28,855 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $16,302,000 after purchasing an additional 273 shares during the period. Keating Investment Counselors Inc. raised its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 43.0% during the third quarter. Keating Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 2,643 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,493,000 after purchasing an additional 795 shares during the period. Rice Partnership LLC grew its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 21.0% during the third quarter. Rice Partnership LLC now owns 11,741 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $6,633,000 after buying an additional 2,038 shares in the last quarter. Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 79.6% during the fourth quarter. Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC now owns 10,358 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $6,837,000 after buying an additional 4,592 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Resources Management Corp CT ADV grew its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 1,396.0% during the second quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV now owns 14,960 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $8,054,000 after buying an additional 13,960 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.48% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on COST shares. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Costco Wholesale from $610.00 to $675.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on Costco Wholesale from $640.00 to $650.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their price target on Costco Wholesale from $750.00 to $785.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 4th. Raymond James lifted their price target on Costco Wholesale from $580.00 to $670.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 15th. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their target price on Costco Wholesale from $760.00 to $805.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 5th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Costco Wholesale currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $672.76.

Costco Wholesale Trading Down 1.4 %

Shares of COST opened at $711.30 on Wednesday. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 1 year low of $476.75 and a 1 year high of $787.08. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $727.00 and a 200-day simple moving average of $647.84. The stock has a market cap of $315.46 billion, a PE ratio of 46.52, a PEG ratio of 4.99 and a beta of 0.77.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 7th. The retailer reported $3.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.62 by $0.09. Costco Wholesale had a return on equity of 28.80% and a net margin of 2.73%. The business had revenue of $58.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $59.11 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.30 EPS. Costco Wholesale’s quarterly revenue was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 15.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Costco Wholesale Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 16th. Investors of record on Friday, February 2nd were given a dividend of $1.02 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 1st. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.57%. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.68%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, VP Yoram Rubanenko sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $680.33, for a total transaction of $1,700,825.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 5,910 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,020,750.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Susan L. Decker sold 1,442 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $723.48, for a total transaction of $1,043,258.16. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 12,395 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,967,534.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Yoram Rubanenko sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $680.33, for a total value of $1,700,825.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 5,910 shares in the company, valued at $4,020,750.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 15,582 shares of company stock worth $10,736,778 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Costco Wholesale Company Profile

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, Mexico, Japan, the United Kingdom, Korea, Australia, Taiwan, China, Spain, France, Iceland, New Zealand, and Sweden. The company offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

