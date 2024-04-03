Credit Suisse High Yield Bond Fund, Inc. Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.02 (NYSEAMERICAN:DHY)

Credit Suisse High Yield Bond Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:DHY – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, April 2nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 16th will be paid a dividend of 0.0155 per share by the real estate investment trust on Monday, April 22nd. This represents a $0.19 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 15th.

Credit Suisse High Yield Bond Fund has decreased its dividend by an average of 4.9% annually over the last three years.

Shares of DHY opened at $2.01 on Wednesday. Credit Suisse High Yield Bond Fund has a 52-week low of $1.78 and a 52-week high of $2.08.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. NewEdge Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Credit Suisse High Yield Bond Fund by 7.6% during the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 279,600 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $610,000 after acquiring an additional 19,700 shares during the period. Centaurus Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in Credit Suisse High Yield Bond Fund in the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. UBS Group AG raised its position in Credit Suisse High Yield Bond Fund by 145.4% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 31,275 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 18,531 shares in the last quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in Credit Suisse High Yield Bond Fund in the 1st quarter valued at about $90,000. Finally, Rivernorth Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Credit Suisse High Yield Bond Fund in the 1st quarter valued at about $144,000.

Credit Suisse High Yield Bond Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Credit Suisse Asset Management, LLC. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It invests in the securities of companies across diversified sectors. The fund primarily invests in below-investment-grade corporate bonds with an average credit quality lower than BBB by Standard & Poor's and an average duration of 5.07 years.

