Creditcoin Hits Market Cap of $291.68 Million (CTC)

Creditcoin (CTC) traded up 0.3% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on April 3rd. During the last seven days, Creditcoin has traded 13.9% lower against the US dollar. One Creditcoin coin can now be purchased for $0.90 or 0.00001356 BTC on major exchanges. Creditcoin has a market capitalization of $291.68 million and $43.34 million worth of Creditcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

IOTA (MIOTA) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000462 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001514 BTC.

Electroneum (ETN) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0064 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Verasity (VRA) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0075 or 0.00000011 BTC.

Meter Governance (MTRG) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.90 or 0.00002880 BTC.

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded 29.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0149 or 0.00000022 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded up 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0270 or 0.00000041 BTC.

Creditcoin Coin Profile

Creditcoin uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on April 4th, 2019. Creditcoin’s total supply is 549,585,921 coins and its circulating supply is 325,798,691 coins. The Reddit community for Creditcoin is https://reddit.com/r/creditcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Creditcoin’s official Twitter account is @creditcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Creditcoin is creditcoin.org. The official message board for Creditcoin is creditcoin.org/blog.

Creditcoin Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Creditcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Creditcoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Creditcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

