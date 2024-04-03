CRISPR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CRSP) Shares Down 0.1%

CRISPR Therapeutics AG (NASDAQ:CRSP – Get Free Report)’s stock price dropped 0.1% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $63.60 and last traded at $64.94. Approximately 326,042 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 83% from the average daily volume of 1,919,327 shares. The stock had previously closed at $65.03.

CRSP has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on CRISPR Therapeutics from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on CRISPR Therapeutics from $57.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. Chardan Capital raised their price objective on CRISPR Therapeutics from $110.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. Mizuho lifted their target price on CRISPR Therapeutics from $82.00 to $99.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. Finally, JMP Securities increased their price objective on CRISPR Therapeutics from $74.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Monday, December 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, CRISPR Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $74.75.

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $74.05 and a 200-day simple moving average of $62.26. The company has a market cap of $5.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -33.13 and a beta of 1.76.

CRISPR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CRSP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The company reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.95. The business had revenue of $201.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $148.72 million. The company’s revenue was up 3253.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($1.41) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that CRISPR Therapeutics AG will post -6.24 EPS for the current year.

In related news, General Counsel James R. Kasinger sold 1,913 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.67, for a total value of $152,408.71. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 57,371 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,570,747.57. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other CRISPR Therapeutics news, General Counsel James R. Kasinger sold 1,913 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.67, for a total value of $152,408.71. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 57,371 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,570,747.57. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Samarth Kulkarni sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.50, for a total transaction of $1,250,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 187,377 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,711,062.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 134,410 shares of company stock worth $9,234,677. Corporate insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. CWM LLC increased its stake in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics by 80.7% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 582 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares during the period. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics by 545.5% in the third quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 710 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Bourgeon Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics by 1,000.0% in the fourth quarter. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC now owns 550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 69.20% of the company’s stock.

CRISPR Therapeutics is a gene-editing company focused on developing transformative gene-based medicines for serious diseases using its proprietary CRISPR/Cas9 platform. CRISPR/Cas9 is a revolutionary gene-editing technology that allows for precise, directed changes to genomic DNA. CRISPR Therapeutics has established a portfolio of therapeutic programs across a broad range of disease areas including hemoglobinopathies, oncology, regenerative medicine and rare diseases.

