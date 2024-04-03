Cronos Group (NASDAQ:CRON) Hits New 12-Month High at $2.77

Shares of Cronos Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CRON – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $2.77 and last traded at $2.75, with a volume of 1545234 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $2.65.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Bank of America upped their price target on Cronos Group from $1.78 to $2.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 28th.

Cronos Group Price Performance

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.20 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.06. The firm has a market cap of $1.09 billion, a PE ratio of -14.74 and a beta of 1.17.

Cronos Group (NASDAQ:CRON – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 29th. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter. Cronos Group had a negative return on equity of 3.99% and a negative net margin of 84.15%. The company had revenue of $23.92 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.15 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that Cronos Group Inc. will post -0.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Cronos Group

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CRON. Creative Planning boosted its stake in Cronos Group by 23.1% during the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 16,549 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 3,100 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG lifted its stake in shares of Cronos Group by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 173,719 shares of the company’s stock valued at $490,000 after purchasing an additional 5,052 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in shares of Cronos Group by 22.0% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 28,433 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 5,123 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in shares of Cronos Group by 8.9% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 75,411 shares of the company’s stock valued at $149,000 after purchasing an additional 6,187 shares during the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Cronos Group by 57.0% in the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 19,015 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 6,900 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 8.71% of the company’s stock.

Cronos Group Company Profile

Cronos Group Inc operates as a cannabinoid company. It manufactures, markets, and distributes hemp-derived supplements and cosmetic products through e-commerce, retail, and hospitality partner channels under the Lord Jones brand in the United States. The company is also involved in the cultivation, manufacture, and marketing of cannabis and cannabis-derived products for the medical and adult-use markets.

