Cronos Price Hits $0.14 on Top Exchanges (CRO)

Cronos (CRO) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on April 3rd. One Cronos coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.14 or 0.00000218 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Cronos has traded 2.2% lower against the dollar. Cronos has a market cap of $3.83 billion and approximately $23.23 million worth of Cronos was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $47.32 or 0.00071712 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $18.45 or 0.00027957 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $6.75 or 0.00010228 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.10 or 0.00016825 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000159 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.68 or 0.00004058 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000363 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.38 or 0.00006655 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.92 or 0.00001400 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0841 or 0.00000127 BTC.

Cronos Profile

Cronos (CRYPTO:CRO) uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was November 14th, 2019. Cronos’ total supply is 30,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 26,571,560,696 coins. Cronos’ official message board is blog.crypto.com. The official website for Cronos is cronos.org. Cronos’ official Twitter account is @cronos_chain and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Cronos is https://reddit.com/r/crypto_com and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Cronos Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Crypto.com is a cryptocurrency payment and investment platform that offers users a wide range of financial services, such as buying, selling, and storing cryptocurrencies, a mobile app, an exchange for trading cryptocurrencies, a wallet for storing digital assets, and a Visa card for spending cryptocurrencies. It also has its own EVM called CronosScan, and its native token is Cronos (CRO). Crypto.com was founded in Hong Kong in 2016 by Bobby Bao, Gary Or, Kris Marszalek, and Rafael Melo, and was renamed in 2018 after the purchase of the domain owned by Matt Blaze.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cronos directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Cronos should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Cronos using one of the exchanges listed above.

