CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 23,390,000 shares, a growth of 6.6% from the February 29th total of 21,950,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 11,350,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.1 days.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on CSX from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $38.00 target price on shares of CSX in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. StockNews.com downgraded CSX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on shares of CSX from $38.00 to $37.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and set a $34.00 target price on shares of CSX in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $36.88.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CSX. West Tower Group LLC purchased a new position in CSX during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Fortitude Family Office LLC purchased a new position in shares of CSX in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Life Planning Partners Inc acquired a new position in CSX during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in CSX in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, Burkett Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of CSX in the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. 73.57% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ CSX traded up $0.25 on Wednesday, reaching $36.76. The stock had a trading volume of 2,063,410 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,503,979. The stock has a market cap of $71.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.18. CSX has a 12-month low of $29.03 and a 12-month high of $40.12. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $37.07 and its 200 day moving average price is $33.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.05.

CSX (NASDAQ:CSX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The transportation company reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.01. CSX had a net margin of 25.35% and a return on equity of 30.52%. The firm had revenue of $3.68 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.63 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.49 EPS. CSX’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that CSX will post 1.96 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 29th were issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 28th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.31%. This is a positive change from CSX’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. CSX’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 26.09%.

CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based freight transportation services. The company offers rail services; and transportation of intermodal containers and trailers, as well as other transportation services, such as rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. It also transports chemicals, agricultural and food products, minerals, automotive, forest products, fertilizers, and metals and equipment; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants, as well as exports coal to deep-water port facilities.

