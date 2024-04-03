CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 23,390,000 shares, a growth of 6.6% from the February 29th total of 21,950,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 11,350,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.1 days.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on CSX from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $38.00 target price on shares of CSX in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. StockNews.com downgraded CSX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on shares of CSX from $38.00 to $37.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and set a $34.00 target price on shares of CSX in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $36.88.
Get Our Latest Stock Report on CSX
Institutional Trading of CSX
CSX Stock Performance
NASDAQ CSX traded up $0.25 on Wednesday, reaching $36.76. The stock had a trading volume of 2,063,410 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,503,979. The stock has a market cap of $71.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.18. CSX has a 12-month low of $29.03 and a 12-month high of $40.12. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $37.07 and its 200 day moving average price is $33.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.05.
CSX (NASDAQ:CSX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The transportation company reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.01. CSX had a net margin of 25.35% and a return on equity of 30.52%. The firm had revenue of $3.68 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.63 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.49 EPS. CSX’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that CSX will post 1.96 earnings per share for the current year.
CSX Increases Dividend
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 29th were issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 28th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.31%. This is a positive change from CSX’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. CSX’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 26.09%.
CSX Company Profile
CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based freight transportation services. The company offers rail services; and transportation of intermodal containers and trailers, as well as other transportation services, such as rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. It also transports chemicals, agricultural and food products, minerals, automotive, forest products, fertilizers, and metals and equipment; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants, as well as exports coal to deep-water port facilities.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than CSX
- How to Know if a Stock Pays Dividends and When They Are Paid Out
- What is a Bull Market? Key Information about Bull Markets
- REIT Stocks – Best REIT Stocks to Add to Your Portfolio Today
- Akebia Therapeutics Surges on FDA Approval for Anemia Treatment
- Why Understanding Call Option Volume is Essential to Successful Options Trading
- Dave & Buster’s Stock Value Is Unleashed, Not Too Late To Get In
Receive News & Ratings for CSX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CSX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.