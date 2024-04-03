Cullman Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CULL) Short Interest Up 5.8% in March

Cullman Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CULL – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,500 shares, a growth of 5.8% from the February 29th total of 5,200 shares. Currently, 0.1% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.7 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Cullman Bancorp

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in Cullman Bancorp by 298.5% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,010 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 4,502 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp bought a new stake in shares of Cullman Bancorp during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $158,000. Arcus Capital Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Cullman Bancorp by 71.1% during the third quarter. Arcus Capital Partners LLC now owns 19,731 shares of the company’s stock valued at $207,000 after buying an additional 8,200 shares during the last quarter. Cahaba Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Cullman Bancorp in the fourth quarter worth $269,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Cullman Bancorp by 15.7% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 50,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $533,000 after acquiring an additional 6,877 shares during the last quarter. 25.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Cullman Bancorp Stock Up 0.1 %

NASDAQ:CULL traded up $0.01 on Wednesday, reaching $10.18. 2,294 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,462. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.56. The company has a market capitalization of $74.01 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.85 and a beta of 0.08. Cullman Bancorp has a 12 month low of $9.91 and a 12 month high of $11.59. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

Cullman Bancorp Announces Dividend

About Cullman Bancorp

The firm also recently announced an annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 21st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 1st were issued a $0.12 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, January 31st. Cullman Bancorp’s payout ratio is 22.22%.

Cullman Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for Cullman Savings Bank that provides various banking products and services in the United States. It offers checking, savings, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit accounts. The company also provides one- to four-family residential real estate, commercial real estate, commercial and industrial, construction, multi-family real estate, and consumer loans; term, line of credit, and agricultural loans; mortgage, home equity, and personal and auto loans; and invests in securities.

