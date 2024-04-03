Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) Shares Sold by Coastline Trust Co

Coastline Trust Co trimmed its holdings in shares of Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI – Free Report) by 7.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,209 shares of the company’s stock after selling 165 shares during the period. Coastline Trust Co’s holdings in Cummins were worth $529,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. State of Michigan Retirement System increased its stake in Cummins by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 42,537 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,191,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Cummins by 17.1% in the 4th quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 1,171 shares of the company’s stock valued at $281,000 after buying an additional 171 shares during the last quarter. Oak Thistle LLC acquired a new stake in Cummins during the 4th quarter worth $990,000. Prio Wealth Limited Partnership purchased a new stake in Cummins in the fourth quarter valued at $208,000. Finally, Essex Savings Bank boosted its stake in Cummins by 38.9% in the fourth quarter. Essex Savings Bank now owns 2,611 shares of the company’s stock valued at $626,000 after acquiring an additional 731 shares in the last quarter. 83.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CMI has been the subject of several research reports. Bank of America downgraded Cummins from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $243.00 to $225.00 in a report on Friday, January 19th. StockNews.com downgraded Cummins from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 4th. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on shares of Cummins from $231.00 to $244.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. TheStreet cut shares of Cummins from an “a-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Cummins in a research note on Monday, January 8th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $278.00 price objective on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $271.64.

Insider Transactions at Cummins

In related news, VP Sharon R. Barner sold 2,100 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $271.29, for a total transaction of $569,709.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 16,899 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,584,529.71. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, VP Sharon R. Barner sold 2,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $271.29, for a total transaction of $569,709.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 16,899 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,584,529.71. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Tony Satterthwaite sold 37,450 shares of Cummins stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $265.05, for a total transaction of $9,926,122.50. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 73,741 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,545,052.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 51,289 shares of company stock valued at $13,576,838 over the last three months. 1.05% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Cummins Price Performance

Cummins stock opened at $295.97 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.99 billion, a PE ratio of 57.14, a P/E/G ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.04. Cummins Inc. has a 52 week low of $203.18 and a 52 week high of $297.11. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $265.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is $242.17. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

Cummins (NYSE:CMI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The company reported $4.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.41 by ($0.27). Cummins had a net margin of 2.16% and a return on equity of 25.68%. The business had revenue of $8.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.10 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $4.52 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Cummins Inc. will post 18.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cummins Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 23rd were given a dividend of $1.68 per share. This represents a $6.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 22nd. Cummins’s payout ratio is 129.73%.

Cummins Profile

(Free Report)

Cummins Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services diesel and natural gas engines, electric and hybrid powertrains, and related components worldwide. It operates through five segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, Power Systems, and Accelera. The company offers diesel and natural gas-powered engines under the Cummins and other customer brands for the heavy and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets; and offers parts and services, as well as remanufactured parts and engines.

