Cushman & Wakefield (NYSE:CWK) Lowered to “Outperform” at Raymond James

Cushman & Wakefield (NYSE:CWK – Get Free Report) was downgraded by research analysts at Raymond James from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday, MarketBeat reports. They currently have a $13.00 price objective on the stock. Raymond James’ price objective indicates a potential upside of 29.10% from the stock’s previous close.

Separately, Wolfe Research raised shares of Cushman & Wakefield from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $12.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, December 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.75.

Shares of CWK opened at $10.07 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 1.17. Cushman & Wakefield has a 1 year low of $6.24 and a 1 year high of $11.76. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.18 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.16. The firm has a market cap of $2.29 billion, a P/E ratio of -59.23 and a beta of 1.34.

Cushman & Wakefield (NYSE:CWK – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 20th. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.06. Cushman & Wakefield had a negative net margin of 0.37% and a positive return on equity of 11.87%. The firm had revenue of $2.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.78 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.46 earnings per share. Cushman & Wakefield’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Cushman & Wakefield will post 0.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Cushman & Wakefield news, major shareholder Tpg Gp A, Llc sold 7,734,954 shares of Cushman & Wakefield stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.74, for a total transaction of $75,338,451.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 17,098,001 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $166,534,529.74. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, insider Nathaniel Robinson sold 40,000 shares of Cushman & Wakefield stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.99, for a total transaction of $399,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 40,427 shares in the company, valued at $403,865.73. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Tpg Gp A, Llc sold 7,734,954 shares of Cushman & Wakefield stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.74, for a total value of $75,338,451.96. Following the sale, the insider now owns 17,098,001 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $166,534,529.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.24% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Cushman & Wakefield by 108.3% during the first quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 2,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 1,300 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in Cushman & Wakefield by 3,128.2% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,292 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 2,221 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new position in Cushman & Wakefield in the 4th quarter valued at $50,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Cushman & Wakefield in the 1st quarter valued at $62,000. Finally, AXQ Capital LP acquired a new position in Cushman & Wakefield in the 3rd quarter valued at $79,000. 95.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Cushman & Wakefield plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides commercial real estate services under the Cushman & Wakefield brand in the United States, Australia, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates through Americas; Europe, Middle East and Africa; and Asia Pacific segments.

