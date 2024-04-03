Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) Position Reduced by North Point Portfolio Managers Corp OH

North Point Portfolio Managers Corp OH reduced its holdings in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR – Free Report) by 0.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 69,739 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 274 shares during the quarter. Danaher makes up 2.9% of North Point Portfolio Managers Corp OH’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest position. North Point Portfolio Managers Corp OH’s holdings in Danaher were worth $16,133,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Danaher by 96,490.5% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 23,287,013 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $6,180,839,000 after buying an additional 23,262,904 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Danaher during the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,057,164,000. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in shares of Danaher by 18.6% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 24,930,281 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $6,185,203,000 after purchasing an additional 3,905,449 shares during the period. Harris Associates L P acquired a new stake in shares of Danaher during the second quarter worth approximately $557,074,000. Finally, Allen Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Danaher by 1,440.7% during the third quarter. Allen Investment Management LLC now owns 1,100,399 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $273,009,000 after purchasing an additional 1,028,976 shares during the period. 79.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Teri List sold 3,289 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $248.32, for a total value of $816,724.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 19,726 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,898,360.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, SVP Georgeann Couchara sold 2,622 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $242.67, for a total value of $636,280.74. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 4,244 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,029,891.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Teri List sold 3,289 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $248.32, for a total transaction of $816,724.48. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 19,726 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,898,360.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 32,957 shares of company stock worth $8,265,802. 11.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Danaher Stock Performance

NYSE:DHR traded down $0.16 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $245.78. 444,242 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,716,278. The stock has a market capitalization of $182.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.49, a P/E/G ratio of 3.77 and a beta of 0.83. Danaher Co. has a twelve month low of $182.09 and a twelve month high of $259.00. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $248.60 and a 200 day moving average of $230.28. The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 30th. The conglomerate reported $2.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.91 by $0.18. Danaher had a net margin of 17.26% and a return on equity of 12.25%. The company had revenue of $6.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.10 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.87 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Danaher Co. will post 7.62 EPS for the current year.

Danaher Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 26th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 28th will be paid a $0.27 dividend. This is a boost from Danaher’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 27th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.44%. Danaher’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.90%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have commented on DHR shares. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Danaher from $240.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Danaher from $255.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. TheStreet raised shares of Danaher from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, December 8th. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Danaher in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. They issued a “peer perform” rating for the company. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Danaher from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $266.00.

About Danaher

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The Biotechnology segments offers bioprocess technologies, consumables, and services that advance, accelerate, and integrate the development and manufacture of therapeutics; cell line and cell culture media development services; cell culture media, process liquids and buffers for manufacturing, chromatography resins, filtration technologies, aseptic fill finish; single-use hardware and consumables and services, such as the design and installation of full manufacturing suites; lab filtration, separation, and purification; lab-scale protein purification and analytical tools; reagents, membranes, and services; and healthcare filtration solutions.

