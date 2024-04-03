Danaos (NYSE:DAC) Sees Large Volume Increase

Shares of Danaos Co. (NYSE:DAC – Get Free Report) saw unusually-high trading volume on Wednesday . Approximately 110,100 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 4% from the previous session’s volume of 106,347 shares.The stock last traded at $74.76 and had previously closed at $72.04.

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $90.00 target price on shares of Danaos in a report on Wednesday, February 14th.

Danaos Stock Up 2.7 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 2.98 and a quick ratio of 2.84. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $72.80 and its 200-day simple moving average is $70.55. The stock has a market cap of $1.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 1.30.

Danaos (NYSE:DAC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The shipping company reported $6.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.70 by ($0.71). Danaos had a return on equity of 19.94% and a net margin of 59.19%. The business had revenue of $249.32 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $254.37 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that Danaos Co. will post 31.33 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 28th were paid a $0.80 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 27th. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.33%. Danaos’s payout ratio is currently 11.05%.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in DAC. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd increased its stake in shares of Danaos by 100.4% during the third quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 45,854 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $3,036,000 after acquiring an additional 22,970 shares during the period. Ion Asset Management Ltd. acquired a new position in Danaos in the second quarter worth approximately $11,621,000. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC acquired a new position in Danaos in the third quarter worth approximately $1,711,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its position in Danaos by 23.2% in the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 386,855 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $25,600,000 after buying an additional 72,910 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Planned Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in Danaos in the fourth quarter worth approximately $70,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 19.01% of the company’s stock.

Danaos Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides container and drybulk vessels services in Australia, Asia, and Europe. The company offers seaborne transportation services by operating vessels in the containership and drybulk sectors of the shipping industry. As of February 28, 2024, it had a fleet of 68 containerships aggregating 421,293 twenty-foot equivalent units in capacity.

