Darling Ingredients Inc. (NYSE:DAR) Short Interest Update

Darling Ingredients Inc. (NYSE:DAR – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 8,040,000 shares, an increase of 10.1% from the February 29th total of 7,300,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,880,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.3 days. Currently, 5.1% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Darling Ingredients Price Performance

Shares of DAR stock opened at $43.82 on Wednesday. Darling Ingredients has a 1-year low of $38.97 and a 1-year high of $71.60. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $43.51 and its 200 day moving average is $45.44. The company has a market cap of $7.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.11 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.86 and a quick ratio of 1.10.

Darling Ingredients (NYSE:DAR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The company reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.74 by ($0.12). The business had revenue of $1.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.65 billion. Darling Ingredients had a return on equity of 15.05% and a net margin of 9.54%. Research analysts predict that Darling Ingredients will post 3.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Darling Ingredients

In other Darling Ingredients news, Director Kurt Stoffel bought 8,000 shares of Darling Ingredients stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 29th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $41.62 per share, for a total transaction of $332,960.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 10,571 shares in the company, valued at approximately $439,965.02. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Insiders own 2.26% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Adirondack Trust Co. boosted its holdings in Darling Ingredients by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. now owns 3,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $179,000 after acquiring an additional 1,800 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Darling Ingredients by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,378,170 shares of the company’s stock worth $766,448,000 after acquiring an additional 83,219 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Darling Ingredients by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 23,494 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,171,000 after acquiring an additional 341 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Darling Ingredients by 15.5% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,595,089 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,499,000 after acquiring an additional 213,763 shares in the last quarter. Finally, V Square Quantitative Management LLC boosted its holdings in Darling Ingredients by 56.9% in the fourth quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC now owns 1,997 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,000 after acquiring an additional 724 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.44% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently commented on DAR. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on Darling Ingredients from $60.00 to $57.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 price target (down previously from $120.00) on shares of Darling Ingredients in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. Citigroup cut their price target on Darling Ingredients from $49.00 to $46.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. Finally, Stephens cut their price target on Darling Ingredients from $55.00 to $50.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Darling Ingredients presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $75.80.

About Darling Ingredients

Darling Ingredients Inc develops, produces, and sells natural ingredients from edible and inedible bio-nutrients in North America, Europe, China, South America, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Feed Ingredients, Food Ingredients, and Fuel Ingredients. It offers ingredients and customized specialty solutions for customers in the pharmaceutical, food, pet food, feed, industrial, fuel, bioenergy, and fertilizer industries.

Featured Stories

