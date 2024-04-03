DAVENPORT & Co LLC Boosts Stake in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT)

DAVENPORT & Co LLC raised its holdings in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT – Free Report) by 0.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,034,179 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,904 shares during the quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC owned 0.73% of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF worth $52,350,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. RiverFront Investment Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. RiverFront Investment Group LLC now owns 12,042 shares of the company’s stock valued at $606,000 after buying an additional 214 shares during the period. Townsquare Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC now owns 16,983 shares of the company’s stock valued at $855,000 after buying an additional 224 shares during the period. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its holdings in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 7,719 shares of the company’s stock valued at $393,000 after buying an additional 234 shares during the period. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 6.7% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 3,764 shares of the company’s stock valued at $192,000 after buying an additional 237 shares during the period. Finally, Spire Wealth Management raised its holdings in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 8,428 shares of the company’s stock valued at $429,000 after buying an additional 268 shares during the period.

Get iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF alerts:

iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF Trading Up 0.0 %

FLOT stock opened at $50.84 on Wednesday. iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $50.76 and a 12-month high of $51.10. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $50.91 and its 200 day moving average price is $50.79.

iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF Increases Dividend

iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF Company Profile

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.2559 per share. This is a boost from iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 1st.

(Free Report)

The iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (FLOT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market value-weighted index of USD-denominated, investment-grade floating rate notes with maturities of 0-5 years. FLOT was launched on Jun 14, 2011 and is managed by BlackRock.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FLOT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.