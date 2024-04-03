DAVENPORT & Co LLC Boosts Stock Position in iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWY)

DAVENPORT & Co LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWY – Free Report) by 5.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 97,215 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,220 shares during the period. DAVENPORT & Co LLC owned 0.22% of iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF worth $17,034,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in IWY. TIAA Trust National Association bought a new stake in iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $927,210,000. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $718,622,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF by 67.0% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 1,534,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $235,983,000 after purchasing an additional 615,485 shares during the period. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF by 10.4% in the 2nd quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. now owns 5,053,356 shares of the company’s stock worth $801,260,000 after purchasing an additional 475,622 shares during the period. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF by 14.5% in the 3rd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,348,379 shares of the company’s stock worth $207,457,000 after purchasing an additional 170,243 shares during the period.

iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF Stock Down 0.8 %

IWY opened at $193.78 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $190.47 and a 200 day moving average of $174.19. iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $136.24 and a 52-week high of $197.90. The stock has a market cap of $8.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.34 and a beta of 1.07.

About iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF

iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Top 200 Growth Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Top 200 Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index is a style factor weighted index that measures the performance of the largest capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

