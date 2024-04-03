DAVENPORT & Co LLC Buys 13,948 Shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

DAVENPORT & Co LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Free Report) by 2.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 487,900 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,948 shares during the quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $20,053,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sightline Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Sightline Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 11,818 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $486,000 after purchasing an additional 352 shares in the last quarter. Buck Wealth Strategies LLC increased its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. Buck Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 53,310 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,191,000 after acquiring an additional 2,242 shares during the last quarter. Unionview LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Unionview LLC now owns 19,281 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $792,000 after acquiring an additional 355 shares during the period. Dupont Capital Management Corp bought a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the 4th quarter worth $36,806,000. Finally, FAS Wealth Partners Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 15.2% in the fourth quarter. FAS Wealth Partners Inc. now owns 9,384 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $386,000 after purchasing an additional 1,238 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF alerts:

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Stock Up 0.3 %

VWO opened at $42.08 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $41.13 and its 200-day moving average price is $40.23. The company has a market cap of $75.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.00 and a beta of 0.69. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 52-week low of $37.46 and a 52-week high of $43.10.

About Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.