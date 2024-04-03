DAVENPORT & Co LLC Cuts Holdings in Brookfield Renewable Partners L.P. (NYSE:BEP)

DAVENPORT & Co LLC decreased its stake in Brookfield Renewable Partners L.P. (NYSE:BEP – Free Report) (TSE:BEP) by 0.8% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 405,178 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 3,309 shares during the period. DAVENPORT & Co LLC’s holdings in Brookfield Renewable Partners were worth $10,646,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in BEP. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in Brookfield Renewable Partners by 36.7% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 13,135,145 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $387,355,000 after acquiring an additional 3,523,830 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in Brookfield Renewable Partners by 106.9% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,442,452 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $100,311,000 after acquiring an additional 1,261,692 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its position in Brookfield Renewable Partners by 286.2% in the third quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 917,641 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $19,950,000 after acquiring an additional 680,035 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in Brookfield Renewable Partners by 1,866.1% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 713,665 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $22,488,000 after acquiring an additional 677,366 shares during the period. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. raised its position in Brookfield Renewable Partners by 8.7% in the fourth quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 7,954,595 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $201,569,000 after acquiring an additional 634,671 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 63.16% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $28.00 price target (down previously from $36.00) on shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners in a research report on Monday, February 12th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, March 4th. Finally, National Bankshares boosted their price target on shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners from $29.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Brookfield Renewable Partners currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $30.60.

Brookfield Renewable Partners Trading Down 0.5 %

BEP stock opened at $23.01 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.57 and a quick ratio of 0.57. Brookfield Renewable Partners L.P. has a one year low of $19.97 and a one year high of $32.76. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $23.70 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $24.09.

Brookfield Renewable Partners (NYSE:BEP – Get Free Report) (TSE:BEP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by $0.03. Brookfield Renewable Partners had a net margin of 12.23% and a return on equity of 2.23%. The business had revenue of $1.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.08 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.16) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

Brookfield Renewable Partners Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 29th were paid a $0.355 dividend. This is a boost from Brookfield Renewable Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 28th. This represents a $1.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.17%. Brookfield Renewable Partners’s dividend payout ratio is -421.88%.

About Brookfield Renewable Partners

Brookfield Renewable Partners L.P. owns a portfolio of renewable power generating facilities primarily in North America, Colombia, and Brazil. The company generates electricity through hydroelectric, wind, solar, distributed generation, and pumped storage, as well as renewable natural gas, carbon capture and storage, recycling, cogeneration biomass, nuclear services, and power transformation.

