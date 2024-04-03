DAVENPORT & Co LLC Cuts Stock Position in Verra Mobility Co. (NASDAQ:VRRM)

DAVENPORT & Co LLC lessened its holdings in Verra Mobility Co. (NASDAQ:VRRM – Free Report) by 0.5% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 1,784,944 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,861 shares during the quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC’s holdings in Verra Mobility were worth $41,267,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Carmel Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Verra Mobility during the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. Amundi purchased a new stake in Verra Mobility during the 4th quarter worth $43,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Verra Mobility by 98.0% during the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 1,905 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 943 shares during the period. Pinebridge Investments L.P. purchased a new stake in Verra Mobility during the 2nd quarter worth $50,000. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Verra Mobility by 25.2% in the 3rd quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 2,913 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 587 shares during the period.

Shares of NASDAQ:VRRM opened at $24.77 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $23.08 and a 200-day moving average of $21.50. The firm has a market cap of $4.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 68.81, a P/E/G ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.17. Verra Mobility Co. has a twelve month low of $16.22 and a twelve month high of $25.57. The company has a current ratio of 2.05, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.44.

Verra Mobility ( NASDAQ:VRRM Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 29th. The company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($0.02). Verra Mobility had a net margin of 6.98% and a return on equity of 41.86%. The business had revenue of $211.01 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $201.76 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that Verra Mobility Co. will post 1.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Verra Mobility from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 27th.

In related news, Director John H. Rexford sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.82, for a total value of $228,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 41,275 shares in the company, valued at approximately $941,895.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Jonathan Keyser sold 7,789 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.41, for a total transaction of $174,551.49. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director John H. Rexford sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.82, for a total transaction of $228,200.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 41,275 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $941,895.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.02% of the company’s stock.

Verra Mobility Corporation provides smart mobility technology solutions and services in the United States, Australia, Canada, and Europe. It operates through three segments: Commercial Services, Government Solutions, and Parking Solutions. The Commercial Services segment provides automated toll and violations management, and title and registration services to rental car companies, fleet management companies, and other large fleet owners.

