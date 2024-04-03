DAVENPORT & Co LLC Has $12.77 Million Holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP)

DAVENPORT & Co LLC cut its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP – Free Report) by 2.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 80,939 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,143 shares during the quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF were worth $12,772,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,964 shares of the company’s stock worth $926,000 after buying an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Long Run Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Long Run Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,929 shares of the company’s stock worth $304,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC increased its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 8,672 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,104,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Sfmg LLC increased its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Sfmg LLC now owns 2,896 shares of the company’s stock valued at $410,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lodestone Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. Lodestone Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,161 shares of the company’s stock valued at $306,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the last quarter.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Price Performance

RSP opened at $166.93 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $162.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is $152.42. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a 1 year low of $133.34 and a 1 year high of $169.80. The firm has a market cap of $47.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.13 and a beta of 1.05.

About Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).

