DAVENPORT & Co LLC Has $38.01 Million Stock Holdings in Janus International Group, Inc. (NYSE:JBI)

DAVENPORT & Co LLC boosted its stake in Janus International Group, Inc. (NYSE:JBI – Free Report) by 8.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,901,725 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 233,654 shares during the quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC’s holdings in Janus International Group were worth $38,012,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in shares of Janus International Group by 25.2% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 357,854 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,221,000 after purchasing an additional 72,059 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Janus International Group by 5.2% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 48,683 shares of the company’s stock valued at $438,000 after acquiring an additional 2,392 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in Janus International Group by 1,938.2% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 26,007 shares of the company’s stock valued at $234,000 after acquiring an additional 24,731 shares during the last quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC bought a new stake in Janus International Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $119,000. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. bought a new stake in Janus International Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $96,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.78% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently commented on JBI shares. TheStreet upgraded Janus International Group from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, January 4th. Benchmark dropped their price target on Janus International Group from $22.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Janus International Group has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.38.

Shares of NYSE:JBI opened at $14.44 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.38, a current ratio of 2.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. Janus International Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $8.66 and a twelve month high of $15.86. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $14.77 and its 200-day moving average is $12.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.70 and a beta of 0.94.

Janus International Group (NYSE:JBI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $263.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $284.01 million. Janus International Group had a net margin of 12.73% and a return on equity of 30.00%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.22 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Janus International Group, Inc. will post 1.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, VP Norman V. Nettie sold 90,000 shares of Janus International Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.27, for a total value of $1,374,300.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 285,786 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,363,952.22. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Janus International Group news, CEO Ramey Pierce Jackson sold 55,191 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.99, for a total value of $772,122.09. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 834,319 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,672,122.81. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Norman V. Nettie sold 90,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.27, for a total value of $1,374,300.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 285,786 shares in the company, valued at $4,363,952.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 638,841 shares of company stock worth $9,331,976 in the last ninety days. 42.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Janus International Group, Inc manufacturers and supplies turn-key self-storage, and commercial and industrial building solutions in North America and internationally. The company offers roll up and swing doors, hallway systems, relocatable storage moveable additional storage structures units, and other solutions.

