DAVENPORT & Co LLC Increases Holdings in HealthEquity, Inc. (NASDAQ:HQY)

DAVENPORT & Co LLC lifted its position in shares of HealthEquity, Inc. (NASDAQ:HQY – Free Report) by 31.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 507,135 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 120,987 shares during the period. DAVENPORT & Co LLC owned about 0.59% of HealthEquity worth $33,636,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of HealthEquity by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,346,280 shares of the company’s stock worth $653,264,000 after acquiring an additional 58,684 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in HealthEquity by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,173,889 shares of the company’s stock valued at $549,041,000 after buying an additional 31,009 shares in the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in HealthEquity by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 7,638,935 shares of the company’s stock valued at $515,170,000 after buying an additional 244,868 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of HealthEquity by 19.1% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,648,992 shares of the company’s stock worth $412,659,000 after buying an additional 907,743 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of HealthEquity by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,816,282 shares of the company’s stock worth $177,820,000 after buying an additional 65,809 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.55% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Jon Kessler sold 33,765 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.81, for a total transaction of $2,694,784.65. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 126,635 shares in the company, valued at $10,106,739.35. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other HealthEquity news, EVP Delano Ladd sold 2,586 shares of HealthEquity stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total value of $181,020.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 52,495 shares in the company, valued at $3,674,650. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jon Kessler sold 33,765 shares of HealthEquity stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.81, for a total transaction of $2,694,784.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 126,635 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,106,739.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 73,908 shares of company stock worth $5,863,915. 2.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently commented on HQY shares. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on HealthEquity from $89.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 6th. Bank of America increased their price target on HealthEquity from $93.00 to $97.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 20th. KeyCorp increased their price target on HealthEquity from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, March 22nd. Barrington Research reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $100.00 price objective on shares of HealthEquity in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of HealthEquity from $86.00 to $108.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $95.73.

HealthEquity Stock Performance

Shares of HQY opened at $82.79 on Wednesday. HealthEquity, Inc. has a one year low of $48.86 and a one year high of $84.49. The company has a 50-day moving average of $80.37 and a two-hundred day moving average of $73.62. The stock has a market cap of $7.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 129.35, a PEG ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 4.76 and a quick ratio of 4.76.

About HealthEquity

HealthEquity, Inc provides technology-enabled services platforms to consumers and employers in the United States. The company offers cloud-based platforms for individuals to make health saving and spending decisions, pay healthcare bills, receive personalized benefit information, earn wellness incentives, grow their savings, and make investment choices; and health savings accounts.

