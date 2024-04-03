DAVENPORT & Co LLC Increases Stake in California Resources Co. (NYSE:CRC)

DAVENPORT & Co LLC raised its stake in shares of California Resources Co. (NYSE:CRC – Free Report) by 179.8% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 420,946 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 270,508 shares during the period. DAVENPORT & Co LLC’s holdings in California Resources were worth $23,127,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of California Resources during the first quarter worth $25,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of California Resources during the first quarter valued at $29,000. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of California Resources during the third quarter valued at $45,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in shares of California Resources by 69.1% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,454 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 594 shares during the period. Finally, Amundi purchased a new position in shares of California Resources during the fourth quarter valued at $67,000. 97.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently commented on CRC shares. Bank of America lowered California Resources from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $64.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Friday, January 5th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $70.00 target price on shares of California Resources in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on California Resources from $72.00 to $68.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. Finally, Mizuho cut their target price on California Resources from $69.00 to $63.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $63.67.

California Resources Price Performance

Shares of CRC stock opened at $53.26 on Wednesday. California Resources Co. has a fifty-two week low of $37.21 and a fifty-two week high of $58.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.90 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 1.51. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $52.59 and its 200-day simple moving average is $52.76.

California Resources (NYSE:CRC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by ($0.08). California Resources had a return on equity of 17.57% and a net margin of 20.14%. The firm had revenue of $726.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $553.47 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.24 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that California Resources Co. will post 4.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

California Resources Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 18th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 6th were issued a dividend of $0.31 per share. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.33%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 5th. California Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 16.06%.

California Resources Profile

California Resources Corporation operates as an independent oil and natural gas exploration and production, and carbon management company in the United States. The company explores, produces, and markets crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids for marketers, California refineries, and other purchasers that have access to transportation and storage facilities.

