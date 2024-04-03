DAVENPORT & Co LLC Lowers Position in Universal Co. (NYSE:UVV)

DAVENPORT & Co LLC cut its position in shares of Universal Co. (NYSE:UVV – Free Report) by 22.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 171,627 shares of the company’s stock after selling 49,408 shares during the quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC owned approximately 0.70% of Universal worth $11,554,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in Universal by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 7,046 shares of the company’s stock worth $324,000 after acquiring an additional 204 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its position in Universal by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 27,331 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,840,000 after acquiring an additional 215 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in Universal by 18.5% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,475 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,000 after acquiring an additional 230 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in Universal by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,459 shares of the company’s stock worth $391,000 after acquiring an additional 242 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gladius Capital Management LP grew its position in Universal by 57.5% during the 3rd quarter. Gladius Capital Management LP now owns 712 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 260 shares during the last quarter. 81.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Universal alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com lowered Universal from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 10th.

Universal Price Performance

Shares of UVV stock opened at $50.73 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.55 and a beta of 0.79. Universal Co. has a fifty-two week low of $44.40 and a fifty-two week high of $67.80. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $52.07 and its 200-day moving average price is $53.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 3.22.

Universal (NYSE:UVV – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 7th. The company reported $2.16 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $821.51 million for the quarter. Universal had a return on equity of 7.46% and a net margin of 4.98%.

Universal Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 8th will be given a $0.80 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 5th. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.31%. Universal’s dividend payout ratio is currently 60.26%.

Universal Company Profile

(Free Report)

Universal Corporation processes and supplies leaf tobacco and plant-based ingredients worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Tobacco Operations; and Ingredients Operations. It is involved in the procuring, financing, processing, packing, storing, and shipping leaf tobacco for sale to manufacturers of consumer tobacco products.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UVV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Universal Co. (NYSE:UVV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Universal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Universal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.