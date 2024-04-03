DAVENPORT & Co LLC Lowers Stake in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

DAVENPORT & Co LLC cut its position in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Free Report) by 0.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 199,161 shares of the company’s stock after selling 763 shares during the quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $14,425,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Colonial River Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Mondelez International in the fourth quarter worth about $222,000. Iowa State Bank raised its holdings in Mondelez International by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Iowa State Bank now owns 34,595 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,506,000 after purchasing an additional 443 shares in the last quarter. Welch Group LLC raised its holdings in Mondelez International by 9.6% in the fourth quarter. Welch Group LLC now owns 14,886 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,078,000 after purchasing an additional 1,301 shares in the last quarter. Drive Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Mondelez International by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Drive Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,391 shares of the company’s stock worth $393,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc raised its holdings in Mondelez International by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc now owns 170,685 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,363,000 after purchasing an additional 5,749 shares in the last quarter. 78.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on MDLZ shares. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Mondelez International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Mondelez International from $78.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. DA Davidson started coverage on shares of Mondelez International in a report on Friday, December 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $83.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Mondelez International from $79.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Mondelez International from $78.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $81.37.

Mondelez International Trading Down 0.7 %

Mondelez International stock opened at $69.26 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. Mondelez International, Inc. has a 12 month low of $60.75 and a 12 month high of $78.59. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $72.69 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $70.73. The firm has a market cap of $94.26 billion, a PE ratio of 19.08, a P/E/G ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.56.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The company reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.06. Mondelez International had a return on equity of 15.91% and a net margin of 13.77%. The firm had revenue of $9.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.31 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.73 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 3.52 earnings per share for the current year.

Mondelez International Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 11th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 28th will be paid a $0.425 dividend. This represents a $1.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.45%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 27th. Mondelez International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.83%.

Mondelez International Company Profile

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products in the Latin America, North America, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It provides biscuits and baked snacks, including cookies, crackers, salted snacks, snack bars, and cakes and pastries; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

