DAVENPORT & Co LLC raised its holdings in Seaboard Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:SEB – Free Report) by 2.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,035 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 191 shares during the period. DAVENPORT & Co LLC owned approximately 0.73% of Seaboard worth $25,137,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in Seaboard by 47.9% during the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,467 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,506,000 after acquiring an additional 475 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in Seaboard by 411.2% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,096 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,866,000 after acquiring an additional 1,686 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in Seaboard by 12.7% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,425 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,348,000 after acquiring an additional 161 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its stake in Seaboard by 5.8% during the 3rd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 605 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,271,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG raised its stake in Seaboard by 15,133,323.3% during the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 4,540,027 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,038,721,000 after acquiring an additional 4,539,997 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 22.57% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently commented on SEB. StockNews.com lowered shares of Seaboard from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. TheStreet lowered shares of Seaboard from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 15th.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:SEB opened at $3,211.40 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.12 billion, a PE ratio of 15.72 and a beta of 0.41. Seaboard Co. has a fifty-two week low of $3,145.02 and a fifty-two week high of $4,080.11. The company has a current ratio of 2.52, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

Seaboard (NYSEAMERICAN:SEB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 13th. The company reported $64.67 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $2.28 billion for the quarter. Seaboard had a net margin of 2.36% and a return on equity of 4.55%.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 4th. Investors of record on Friday, February 23rd were issued a dividend of $2.25 per share. This represents a $9.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.28%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 22nd. Seaboard’s dividend payout ratio is currently 4.41%.

Seaboard Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an agricultural and ocean transportation company worldwide. It operates through six segments: Pork, Commodity Trading and Milling (CT&M), Marine, Sugar and Alcohol, Power, and Turkey. The Pork segment produces and sells pork products to further processors, food service operators, grocery stores, and distributors; hogs; and biodiesel.

