DAVENPORT & Co LLC Reduces Stock Position in Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB)

DAVENPORT & Co LLC lessened its stake in Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB – Free Report) by 10.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 152,561 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 16,866 shares during the period. DAVENPORT & Co LLC owned 0.13% of Albemarle worth $22,046,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of ALB. TIAA Trust National Association boosted its stake in shares of Albemarle by 6.7% during the fourth quarter. TIAA Trust National Association now owns 3,778 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $546,000 after buying an additional 236 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System increased its holdings in Albemarle by 10.2% in the fourth quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 35,507 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $5,130,000 after buying an additional 3,300 shares in the last quarter. Oak Thistle LLC increased its holdings in Albemarle by 464.3% in the fourth quarter. Oak Thistle LLC now owns 7,122 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,029,000 after buying an additional 5,860 shares in the last quarter. JB Capital LLC purchased a new position in Albemarle in the fourth quarter valued at about $203,000. Finally, Bridge Creek Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Albemarle by 30.3% in the fourth quarter. Bridge Creek Capital Management LLC now owns 15,977 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $2,308,000 after buying an additional 3,713 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.87% of the company’s stock.

Get Albemarle alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

ALB has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Oppenheimer dropped their target price on shares of Albemarle from $191.00 to $188.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 16th. Piper Sandler cut shares of Albemarle from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $140.00 to $128.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 5th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Albemarle from $140.00 to $138.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 16th. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of Albemarle from $137.00 to $125.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of Albemarle from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $155.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $176.70.

Albemarle Stock Performance

NYSE:ALB opened at $126.48 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.48, a PEG ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 1.62. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $121.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is $133.29. Albemarle Co. has a twelve month low of $106.69 and a twelve month high of $247.44.

Albemarle (NYSE:ALB – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.86. Albemarle had a net margin of 16.36% and a return on equity of 26.62%. The business had revenue of $2.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.18 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $8.62 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Albemarle Co. will post 3.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Albemarle Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 15th were given a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.27%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 14th. Albemarle’s payout ratio is currently 11.99%.

About Albemarle

(Free Report)

Albemarle Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets engineered specialty chemicals worldwide. It operates through three segments: Energy Storage, Specialties and Ketjen. The Energy Storage segment offers lithium compounds, including lithium carbonate, lithium hydroxide, and lithium chloride; technical services for the handling and use of reactive lithium products; and lithium-containing by-products recycling services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Albemarle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Albemarle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.